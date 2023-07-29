Another ‘onslaught’ as Liverpool press to seal signing of £51.5million star – journalist

Liverpool remain consistently linked with Romeo Lavia and they continue to press to seal his signing as soon as possible.

Yesterday, we covered a story via Gazet van Antwerpen claiming that the Reds are closing in to sign the 19-year-old, who is valued at 60 million euros (£51.5million).

Last night, Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, confirmed that the Anfield club do not have to worry about the delay in the transfer of Lavia.

The Merseysiders have been focusing on the departure of first choice defensive midfielder, Fabinho, who is heading to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ittihad.

Once the Brazilian’s transfer is complete, Liverpool, who have already submitted a bid worth £45million, will soon make another ‘onslaught’ to sign the teenage sensation from Southampton.

The reporter states despite the delay, both the Saints and the Reds are confident that the deal will be done.

The Athletic’s Jacob Tanswell recently told RedMenTV:

“I’m sure Klopp would want to test him (Lavia) to his limits as well, something he’s probably not had at Southampton.”

Lavia may have impressed big time for the relegated St. Mary’s outfit, however, replacing one of the most established defensive midfielders in the form of Fabinho at a massive club like Liverpool would be a completely different test for the youngster.

