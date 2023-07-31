Liverpool defeated Leicester City in Singapore yesterday and managed to keep their first clean sheet of the pre-season with a 4-0 victory.

After signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Merseysiders have gone quiet in the summer transfer window as far as the incomings are concerned.

News – Deal close – Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid to sign £43million star

One player heavily linked with a move to Anfield is Southampton play breaker, Romeo Lavia.

The Belgian international has agreed terms of a contract to join the Reds, who still need to reach an agreement with the Saints to get the deal over the line.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the signing of Lavia is a priority for the 19-time English champions, who will press with the best solution to hire his services.

The renowned Italian journalist stated (Caught Offside):

“Jurgen Klopp has spoken about working on solutions for midfield, but my understanding remains that the priority is still absolutely Romeo Lavia,”

“Liverpool remain focused on Lavia for now, and it’s not a straightforward deal. Southampton insist on £50m package for Lavia, so negotiation remain ongoing but it will continue next week.”

“Liverpool will try to find the best way to sign him also because they’re aware of Chelsea interest.”

Jordan Henderson served the club well and under his leadership, we went on to win every single major title.

The England international, although not technically gifted, was a consistent source of energy in the center of the park and used to tirelessly press to win the ball.

He was past his prime and inconsistent last season, so, selling him made sense but now, the Reds need a leader and a pressing machine to replace him.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £50m to sign Romeo Lavia?