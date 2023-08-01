With Henderson already gone, last night, Liverpool also confirmed the departure of Brazilian defensive midfielder, Fabinho and now, the Reds seriously lack quality and depth in the DM position.

We have been after Southampton starlet, Romeo Lavia, for some time and another source has confirmed that the deal is close to completion.

Last week, we covered a story via Belgian source Gazeta van Antwerpen claiming that the the teenager’s deal to Anfield is imminent.

Moreover, at the weekend, reports coming from Spain indicated the Reds are going to sign the player from the Saints this summer.

Now, French source, Foot Mercato, have also confirmed that Liverpool are close to finalizing the signing of Lavia.

The renowned media outlet claim the 19-year-old midfielder is just a step away from joining the six-time European champions.

It is reported the deal is being finalized between all the parties and Liverpool are expected to seal the signing for 50 million euros (£43million).

Fabinho was our chief play breaker in the center of the park under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp. When the Samba star was out, Henderson proved to be highly effective in the No. 6 position.

In our PL winning 2019-20 campaign, Fab missed eight games in a row due to an ankle concern, moreover, he also missed the Club World Cup. In such a scenario, Hendo was our main DM as we earned maximum points and also brought the CWC trophy home.

Now that the experienced duo are gone, Klopp needs more than just the signing of Lavia to strengthen the department. In your view, apart from the young Belgian, who should Liverpool bring in to reinforce the defensive midfield position?