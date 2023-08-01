Liverpool have signed two creative midfielders this summer so far but they now need to lure two defense minded midfielders to replace the likes of Henderson and Fabinho.

The Merseysiders are already closing in to lure Romeo Lavia from Southampton but reports indicate they are after another young play breaker in the form of Andre Trindade.

News – Liverpool prepared to pay £42.8million wages to sign star – Sport

The 22-year-old play breaker plays for Brazilian side Fluminense and has caught the eyes of multiple clubs from Europe.

Last month, 90min revealed Liverpool are interested in signing the South American midfielder.

Last week, Record (via SW) reported the Reds want to sign Andre, who has been a prime target of Sporting CP to improve things in the center. However, the Portuguese side cannot compete with the financial power of the Anfield club.

More recently, reports have indicated that Liverpool are now clear to secure the holding midfielder as the Lions have left the race and are focusing on luring an alternative.

Yesterday, Record revealed Andre was Sporting’s first choice but they cannot afford to meet the asking price of around £21.4million (25 million euros).

Therefore, the Samba starlet could end up moving to England and the Primeira Liga side are now negotiating the signing of Danish international and Lecce star, Morten Hjulmand, to reinforce their squad.

Last season, the youngster made 36 appearances for Fluminense in all competitions and helped the team keep 15 clean sheets.

Back in June, Andre made his debut for the senior Brazilian international side against Senegal. He featured for 16 minutes in the contest that the African champions won 4-2.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £21.4million to secure his signing?