At the start of last month, Liverpool completed their second signing of the summer by luring Hungary captain, Dominik Szoboszlai.

Since then, the Merseysiders have not been able to reinforce the squad and sold two key players in the form of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

News – Liverpool prepared to pay £42.8million wages to sign star – Sport

Jurgen Klopp must be allowed to splash the cash so he can adequately reinforce the squad and help the team bounce back after a PL campaign that saw them finish outside the top four.

If recent reports in the Italian media are anything to go by, then Liverpool are still interested in signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

As per yesterday’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Juventus are prepared to offload the Italian international but only if they receive an ‘indispensable’ offer.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that the 25-year-old star’s current deal in Turin will expire in two years and Liverpool remain ‘vigilant’.

Last month, Corriere dello Sport revealed Juve are waiting for the Anfield club to make an offer and demand a fee of 55 million euros (£47m) for the European champion.

Moreover, Italian journalist, Marco Guidi, claimed Chiesa, who spent majority of the time on the treatment table last term, would be inclined to join the Reds this summer (TV Play).

Last week, the former Fiorentina attacker featured in the pre-season fixture for Juventus against AC Milan. In your view, should Liverpool offer £47m to sign Federico Chiesa?