Liverpool leaked forty seven goals in the Premier League last campaign eand one of the main reasons they were poor at the back was because their main play breaker, Fabinho, had his worst season at Anfield.

The Brazilian international has recently left the Reds and joined Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ittihad. To replace him, the Merseysiders are linked with another Samba player.

Fluminense star, Andre Trindade, is heavily linked with a move to Anfield and we already know the Premier League giants are prepared to make an offer for him.

The good thing is that even the 22-year-old midfielder is prepared to secure a move to Liverpool this summer.

Renowned journalist, Melissa Reddy stated:

“The club’s interest in Andre started when he was capped by Brazil. Fluminense are reluctant to let Andre exit this summer, but the player is sold on a transfer to Anfield.”

The Sky reporter has talked about a valuation of £20m but as per reports in Brazil (via Sport Witness), the youngster has got a release clause of £34.3m (40 million euros) in his contract.

Reddy says that ideally, Jurgen Klopp should sign two midfielders to adequately strengthen things in the center of the park.

In all fairness, she is right, having offloaded the likes of Milner, Keita, Ox, Henderson and Fabinho, at least four midfielders must be signed this summer and so far, we have only lured two.

Fabinho proved to be a hit in his very first season in England. Will Andre be able to settle in quickly if he moves to Liverpool? Only time will tell.