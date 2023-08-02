Liverpool have focused on improving their midfield department this summer and so far, two quality players have arrived.

In June, the Reds completed the signing of Argentine international, Alexis Mac Allister, from Brighton. Moreover, last month, they lured Hungarian attacking midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai, from RB Leipzig.

Now, reports indicate that the Merseysiders are closing in to sign another attacking midfielder but this time to improve their youth squad.

According to The Irish Daily Mail, Liverpool are closing in on reaching a deal to sign Leicester City starlet, Trey Nyoni.

Famous Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has also confirmed the Anfield club are close to securing the signature of the 16-year-old to strengthen their Academy.

Nyoni is a versatile talent, who can play in multiple offensive and midfield positions, however, primarily, he is a central attacking midfielder.

Last season, the teenager made thirteen appearances in the Under-18 Premier League (eleven starts), scored two goals and provided an assist.

He mainly featured in the No. 10 role but also played in the central midfield, as a left winger and even as a center forward.

Jurgen Klopp is renowned for promoting young and talented starlets to the first team and we have seen the likes of Trent, Jones, Bajcetic, Elliott and more impress for the senior squad.

If Trey Nyoni is good enough, he will eventually get his chance in the first team at Anfield.