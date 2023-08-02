In just over ten days, Liverpool will face Chelsea away from home to kick start their new Premier League campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

So far, it will be fair to say the Reds have not been able to reinforce the squad adequately with just two signings and five exits in the midfield.

News – Liverpool ready to agree deal close to £30million asking fee for signing before deadline

On a priority basis, the Merseysiders must complete a deal for a play breaker to replace Fabinho and reports indicate that Fluminense’s Andre could be the one to take the place of his compatriot at Anfield.

As per UOL, Brazilian side would ideally want to hold on to their prized asset till December and then sell for a fee of around 25-30 million euros.

However. according to AS, Liverpool are willing to quickly close the signing of the Selecao player in the current transfer window.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that the South American club would demand a fee of £26m-£34m (30-40 million euros) if they have to offload the defensive midfielder this summer.

The six-time European champions are not the only Premier League side after Andre.

The Madrid based media outlet state that Fulham are also looking to lure him and even saw bid worth 20 million euros turned down in the winter transfer window.

Liverpool remain linked with former Manchester City DM, Romeo Lavia, for whom Southampton are offering absolutely no discounts.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.