Liverpool have had a pretty underwhelming summer transfer window so far and the rebuild desired is still in progress.

However, the possible signing of Kylian Mbappe may change the mood at Anfield. Although highly unlikely, reports still indicate that Frenchman could end up joining the Reds.

As per a report covered by John Richardson for The Daily Star Sunday (news image provided below), Mbappe would be prepared to secure a move to the Premier League on a season long loan.

The Les Bleus star is looking to leave on a bosman next year, much to the despair of French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, who left him out of the pre-season squad.

The British news source have mentioned that PSG are willing to let him the 24-year-old leave on a one year loan deal if they get a decent fee.

The current situation has reportedly alerted several Premier League sides, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

It must be noted that among the above mentioned sides, only the Gunners, who won the Community Shield yesterday, can offer CL football this season.

However, despite interest from many big sides, Football Insider revealed at the weekend that Mbappe would prefer to sign for Liverpool. The World Cup winning star (2018) and his mother, agent, have ‘affection’ for the Anfield club.

The former AS Monaco forward is the highest earning star in the Ligue 1 and he takes home around £62million a year (L’Equipe).

