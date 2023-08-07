Ryan Gravenberch has linked with a move to Liverpool for quite some time and as per multiple journalists, the player himself is very keen on move to Anfield.

Back in June, Kerry Hau revealed the Dutch international wants to join the Merseysiders this summer.

The Sport 1 journalist told TheRedMenTV:

“I know that they spoke in February already with Liverpool, his camp and he is very interested to join Liverpool and to go in the Premier League, it’s a desire.”

More recently, last night, another famous journalist in the form of Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that the 21-year-old is willing to agree a move to the Reds.

The Italian journalist told Born and Red:

“They love Gravenberch, 100%. It’s about the director, it’s about Jurgen Klopp. They really, really like the player and the player is open to the idea of making a move.”

In the 2021-22 campaign, the Oranje midfielder, who earns around £10million a year (The Mirror), featured in 42 games in all competitions for Ajax and regularly started as the Dutch giants went on to win the Eredivisie title.

However, in Bayern’s Bundesliga winning last season, the youngster was mainly a bench warmer and started just six games in all competitions.

So, it is not surprising he wants to leave the Bavarians and a move to Liverpool could help. The Reds are in search of a new No.6 and Gravenberch can effectively play in the DM and CM roles.