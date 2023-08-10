Liverpool have so far tried with three bids to sign Romeo Lavia but faced rejection from Southampton every single time.

The last offer from the Merseysiders was worth £45million and things are about to get more complicated as Chelsea have put £48million on the table for the Belgian.

As per today’s version of The Guardian, the Blues have now ‘put pressure’ on the Reds by making an official move for the Saints midfielder.

Chelsea’s prime target to reinforce the No.6 position has always been Moises Caicedo and the news source have mentioned that they are closing in to lure the Ecuadorian from Brighton.

Therefore, it is surprising the Stamford Bridge club have also made an offer for Lavia, for whom, the Saints continue to demand £50million.

Not to forget, the Blues splashed 120 million euros to lure Argentine midfielder, Enzo Fernandez, from Benfica in January.

The Telegraph also talk about the bid from the London club and state Liverpool are preparing an increased offer to secure the signing of the 19-year-old play breaker.

We know Lavia has already agreed a five year contract to move to Anfield in the current transfer window.

Now that Chelsea have tabled a bid worth £48million, the Merseysiders must stop wasting time and effort by making below par bids. They just have to pay the £50million needed to get the deal over the line.

Last night, Belgian journalist revealed Saints expect Liverpool to eventually raise their offer by £5million and agree the fee to sign Romeo Lavia.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.