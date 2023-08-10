Liverpool leaked goals on consistent basis in the last campaign and the situation has not changed in the current pre-season.

The Reds have done nothing to improve the backline thus far in the summer transfer window and they must splash the cash.

News – Liverpool ready to agree asking fee to finally secure third signing, believes club – Expert

The Merseysiders have been linked with Portuguese international and Sporting CP center back, Goncalo Inacio, for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Back in June, reports in the Portuguese media indicated that Liverpool have followed the player for some time and he is waiting for the PL club to make a move for him.

Yesterday, The Athletic covered a story and claim the Anfield club have been looking at the Liga Nos defender this summer to improve the backline for Jurgen Klopp.

However, as per an updated provided by O Jogo today, no contact has been established between Liverpool and Sporting for the transfer of Inacio.

The 21-year-old, who has made two appearances for the senior international Portugal side, has a release clause of £38.8million (45 million euros) in his contract.

The Seleccao defender helped the Lions keep 13 clean sheets in the Primeira Liga last term. He is not only solid at the back but can also move forward and help in the attack.

In the last campaign, the youngster directly contributed in seven goals (four goals and three assists) in all competitions under the management of Ruben Amorim.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £38.8million to secure the signing of Goncalo Inacio?