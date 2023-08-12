Manchester United are going to win the race to sign Sofyan Amrabat even after Liverpool made a recent offer to hire his services.

Liverpool have seen multiple bids rejected for Lavia and then a record bid accepted for Caicedo but they also submitted an offer for the Moroccan international.

News – From Ecuador – Liverpool decision made with “money” not a priority for Caicedo

According to Italian transfer expert, Alfredo Pedulla, the Reds are one of the clubs who lately moved in with proposals to lure the Atlas Lions defensive midfielder.

However, his heart is set on signing for Man Utd. The journalist told MUFC Realist TV:

“He’s got an agreement already (with United), 4-4.5m euros for each season. He (Amrabat) got three or four proposals in the last few days, from Saudi Arabia, Liverpool, Bayern (Munich), but he asked his agents to wait for United.”

Pedulla said the deal may be completed at the very end of the summer transfer window but the 26-year-old only wants United, who at the moment are looking to sell unwanted players.

“If Man Utd decide to release (end transfer interest in) him, only then he will consider other offers”

Amrabat was one of the best midfielders at the FIFA World Cup last year. Liverpool were heavily linked with him in the winter window and even this summer.

Keeping in view the ongoing saga surrounding Caicedo and Lavia, I doubt the Merseysiders will focus on the Moroccan at the moment.

As per Pedulla, Fiorentina were demanding 40 million euros at the start of the transfer window but now would accept an initial fee of 25 million euros (£21.6m).

Man Utd are yet to directly contact the Viola but are expected to soon move to get the deal over the line.

Liverpool desperately need a quality player for their No.6 position and it will be intriguing to see who will eventually end up moving to Anfield.