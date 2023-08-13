Liverpool 4-3-3 starting XI vs Chelsea – Predicted lineup

Liverpool will collide against Chelsea to kick start their Premier League campaign. The two clubs have been in a heated battle over the transfer of Moises Caicedo in the past 48 hours.

The Blues are close to winning the race for the Ecuadorian but the real question is, who will come out victorious at Stamford Bridge today?

Mauricio Pochettino has got a poor record against Jurgen Klopp. In eleven fixtures, the Argentine manager has only defeated the German once.

As far as the team news is concerned, Brazil international, Alisson Becker, would start in the goal for the Reds.

In front of the South American shot stopper, we can expect Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to feature in the fullback positions.

On the other hand, French international, Ibrahima Konate, and new captain, Virgil van Dijk, should start in the central defense.

The biggest dilemma in the center of the park is the No.6 position. With Fabinho and Henderson already gone and no replacement signed as yet, Curtis Jones may get the nod to start.

Thiago Alcantara has just recently returned to training after a lengthy spell out, so, it will not be surprising to see him out of the XI.

New signings, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai would likely partner up with Jones in the midfield.

As far as the offense is concerned, Mohamed Salah must feature on the right flank. He has scored on the opening day in the last 6 years. Can he make it 7 today?

At the left flank, Luis Diaz would probably start and, Darwin Nunez, who was our top scorer in the pre-season may feature in the CF role.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Chelsea: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.