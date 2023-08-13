In a dismal last campaign, perhaps the only positive for Liverpool was the consistent performance of Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian international was named the Player of the Season, still, reports coming from Italy indicate that Klopp is looking to replace him.

According to Calcio Mercato Web, the Reds want French international and AC Milan star, Mike Maignan, to replace the Samba shot stopper at Anfield.

The news source have shockingly mentioned that 30-year-old Alisson appears to be in a sharp decline and in such a scenario, ‘Klopp attacks’ to lure the Les Bleus goalie.

The Serie A star’s current deal with the Rossoneri will expire in 2026 and it will take a ‘scandalous offer’ to hire his services.

CMW claim the San Siro outfit would demand a minimum fee of 90 million euros (£77.6million) for Maignan.

The story is bizarre because in all fairness, Alisson is one of the best goal keepers in the word and there is no way Klopp should sell him. If not for him, we would have lost the opening PL contest against Chelsea today.

The Reds may need to lure a back-up GK soon because they cannot continue extending the contract (every year) of Adrian, who is average, and may not be able to hold on to Kelleher, who would like to play regular first team football.

After the retirement of Hugo Lloris, Maignan, is the No.1 goal keeper for France and he’s been a fan of Liverpool since he was a boy (GFFN).

The 8-capped international was a key member of the Lille side that won the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title. Moreover, a year later, he was highly impressive in AC Milan’s Scudetto winning campaign.

In your view, is Mike Maignan worth £77.6million?