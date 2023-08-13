Liverpool and Chelsea have been in a heated battle not just on the field but also off-field in the transfer market.

Their opening PL contest ended in yet another stalemate and as far as the transfers are concerns, they have been heavily linked with two defensive midfielders in the form of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.

The Merseysiders saw three bids turned down by Southampton for Lavia and Chelsea decided to make a better offer to the Saints.

In return, Liverpool focused on Caicedo and agreed a British transfer record deal to hire him from Brighton. However, the Stamford Bridge club could not envisage their prime target at Anfield.

So, they have intervened with an even bigger offer and are now close to getting the Ecuadorian international, as per Football Insider.

The London side also made a £55million move for Romeo Lavia, to infuriate the Reds and ensure they do not even get the Belgian international.

However, as exclusively revealed by Football Insider, Liverpool have the teenager’s approval to join them, so, they can steal the signing.

We have rarely seen such a messy situation in the transfer window when two clubs have consistently tried to get one over the other.

Caicedo has been on Chelsea’s radar for months and personal terms were agreed back in May, similarly, Lavia has been on Liverpool’s radar for a long time and has an agreement to move to Anfield.

The two Premier League giants have lost world class defensive midfielders in the form of Kante and Fabinho this summer and are desperate to replace them.