In the on and off-field battles against Chelsea, the only positive Liverpool may end up taking is a point they earned yesterday at Stamford Bridge.

In the transfer market, the Reds have been smashed by the Blues. The London side are not only signing Caicedo from Brighton but are also close to luring Lavia from Southampton.

News – Klopp attacks, prepares move to sign £77.6million Liverpool fan – Report

Recent reports in the media indicated the 19-year-old Belgian international has agreed a move to Anfield despite Chelsea’s bid worth £55million.

However, the latest reports indicate that the teenage sensation has rejected Liverpool and is expected to sign for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

As per today’s version of The Guardian, Lavia is now close to securing a move to Stamford Bridge. The move separate to the Caicedo deal.

In yesterday’s game, both the teams looked weak in the defensive third and it is clear they need a top play breaker in the center of the park.

Liverpool have seen three bids rejected by Southampton for the £25,000 a week player and it will be a massive blow for them to lose both their defensive midfield targets to Chelsea.

As per Sacha Tavolieri, the former Man City player is in London and celebrated his (imminent) move with his friends last night. There is a belief on the player’s side that now, he is going to sign for the the Blues.

Without a quality holding midfield star, Jurgen Klopp’s men would struggle big time this season. There is still ample time left in the summer transfer window.

The Reds must splash the cash to sign a top DM. The question is, who should Liverpool lure to Anfield now that Lavia and Caicedo have turned them down.