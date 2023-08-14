Liverpool took the lead against Chelsea in their opening Premier League contest but were lucky to earn a point at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds were open at the back and it took great saves from Alisson and poor finishing from the Blues for the fixture to end in a 1-1 draw.

News – Klopp attacks, prepares move to sign £77.6million Liverpool fan – Report

Jurgen Klopp has not improved his backline at all this summer and unfortunately, the situation is now worse with the exits of two defense minded midfielders, Fabinho and Henderson.

To strengthen the defense, the Merseysiders have been after the services of French international and Bayern Munich star, Benjamin Pavard.

Yesterday, Sport Bild reported that both Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in securing the signature of the Les Bleus defender.

The Old Trafford club even moved in with an initial offer but the bid was turned down by the German champions.

The blow for Liverpool is that Pavard has agreed to join Man United. As per Sky Germany journalist, Florian Plettenberg, the 27-year-old has verbally agreed to move to the Red Devils.

As per today’s version of The Mirror, after the rejection of the first offer, Ten Hag’s team are pressing with talks to sign the versatile star, who is rated at around £25m.

Yesterday, once again, Trent Alexander-Arnold proved to be a liability in the right back role and we need a proven fullback to reinforce the position.

Pavard has the quality and the experience to strengthen the defense of any team. He can play in the RB and CB roles effectively. However, it seems Old Trafford is his preferred destination, much to the despair of the Anfield faithful.