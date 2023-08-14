Chelsea have outbid Liverpool for Caicedo but they may not have to outbid the Reds again to hire the services of Lavia.

Yesterday, the performance of both the teams made it evident they badly need quality play breakers in the midfield. The Reds missed Fabinho and the Blues missed Kante but they have to look at the future now.

Liverpool have been chasing Romeo Lavia for some time and after getting three bids turned down, they have finally got their fourth bid accepted by Southampton after a desperate raise of £15million.

Last month, the Merseysiders made an initial offer worth £37million for the Belgian international but the Saints rejected the move.

At the start of August, the Anfield side came up with their second bid of around £41million but had to face refusal again (The Athletic).

Days later, the 19-time English champions put £45million on the table and the St. Mary’s outfit immediately sent it back (Sky Sports).

All this time, Southampton have been demanding a fee of £50million for Lavia but Liverpool kept on wasting time with below-par bids.

Shockingly, they then turned the attention to Caicedo and agreed a club record fee with Brighton. However, the player has joined Chelsea, who have also presented an offer worth £55million for Lavia (The Guardian).

With the situation urgent and desperate, Liverpool raised their offer by £15million to finally agree a fee worth £60million to sign the 19-year-old from the Saints (Sky Sports).

We have been here before not so long ago in the Caicedo transfer saga and unfortunately, the desperate attempt is not going to be enough because reports indicate even Romeo Lavia has decided to join Chelsea, for a lower fee (The Athletic).