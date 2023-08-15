Liverpool prepared to press to sign £38.7m star, he’s turned down renewal – Report

Liverpool have only lured two creative midfielders in the summer transfer window thus far. Now, they are focusing on things at the back.

Apart from luring a quality defensive midfielder, the Reds must sign a top defender to improve the backline at Anfield.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are prepared to press on with a move to bring a new center back this summer and the top target is Goncalo Inaicio.

Sporting CP star has won multiple titles in Portugal including the Liga Nos in the 2020-21 season and he is an extremely important member of the Lions squad.

Today’s version of Jornal de Noticias, the Lisbon club have been trying to agree a new deal that will not only increase his salary but also increase the exit clause.

However, so far, the player has turned down the renewal approaches made by the club and his current release clause remains at 45 million euros (£38.7m).

JN claim if Liverpool activates the £38.7m clause, Sporting will be able to do nothing to prevent the transfer and everything will depend on the player’s willingness to move to England.

Inacio made 52 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign and helped the team keep 20 clean sheets. He also found the net 4 times and made 3 assists.

