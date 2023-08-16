Liverpool need to improve their defense and they have been heavily linked with Sporting CP star, Goncalo Inacio.

As per today’s version of Diario de Noticias (news image provided below), the Portuguese international has been highly coveted by Liverpool and Newcastle.

The two Premier League clubs continue to be interested in signing the 21-year-old center back but he is now set to sign a new deal with the Lions.

DN claim ‘Sporting and Gonçalo Inacio are close to a total agreement for the renewal of the contract’. The new deal will triple is salary but will only raise the release clause of by 5 million euros.

His current deal at the Jose Alvalade has an exit clause of 45 million euros, it will be raised to 50 million euros (£42.9m) and the duration of the deal will remain the same i.e. until 2026.

Inaico, who curranty earns 300,000 euros a year, would like to stay for another year after tripling his salary.

However, the news outlet have mentioned that with the transfer market still open, suitors like Liverpool can still secure his signing by paying £42.9m.

It is reported that Liverpool, Newcastle and PSG have probed the youngster and the likes of Wolves and Man Utd have been watching him since 2020.

Still, so far, the proposals received by Sporting CP have fallen short of the 45 million euros release clause, hence they were turned down.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.