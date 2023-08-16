Liverpool were turned down by Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia and now once again, the name of Florentino Luis is in the lime light.

Back in October last year, the Reds inquired about the conditions to hire the services of the young Portuguese defensive midfielder (via Record).

Now, after getting rejection from Caicedo and Lavia, Liverpool have turned their attention back to Luis.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, the Liga Nos play breaker is the new goal at Anfield as they look to strengthen the midfield.

The 23-year-old star’s current contract with the Eagles will expire in 2027 and it has a mammoth release clause of 120 million euros (£103m).

However, the media outlet have mentioned that the player is accessible as Benfica would consider selling him for a fee of just 40 million euros (£34m).

Last summer, the Reds completed the signing of Darwin Nunez from the Estadio da Luz outfit, who recently sold another star striker, Goncalo Ramos, to Paris Saint-Germain.

Last month, Luis started following Liverpool on social media site, Instagram, so, he could be interested in joining us.

In the 2022-23 league winning campaign, the former Getafe loanee started 25 games for Benfica and helped the team keep no fewer than 20 clean sheets.

Jurgen Klopp desperately needs to sign a holding midfield star before the closure of the transfer window next month.

Should the German manager splash £34m to finally sign Florentino Luis?