Liverpool’s search for a quality defensive midfielder continues this summer after failing to lure Caicedo and Lavia.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are now looking to hire the services of Cheick Doucoure from Crystal Palace.

According to a story covered by The Independent today, the Reds are raising their efforts to lure the Mali international in the current transfer window.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that Doucoure is prepared to secure a move to Liverpool and agreeing personal terms with him would be no issue.

The African star’s current deal with the Eagles will expire in the summer of 2027 and as per Miguel Delaney, he can be lured for a fee of under £60m.

The Anfield club desperately need a play breaker, especially after failing in their pursuits of Caicedo and Lavia.

Liverpool paid over the odds to get bids accepted for the above duo but still failed to complete the deals. So, they may have to pay over the odds to lure Doucoure.

Last month, The Daily Mail revealed it would take a fee of £70m to sign the former Lens midfielder in the current transfer window.

Palace know the situation at Merseyside and will demand the highest possible fee for Doucoure, who was named the Fans’ Player of the Year last season.

In the opining Premier League game vs Sheffield United this term, the 12-capped international featured for full 90 minutes as Palace won the contest 1-0.

