Liverpool do not have a habit of splashing the cash for players who are past their prime but they are expected to complete the signing of Wataru Endo in a deal worth over £20million.

As per today’s version of The Mirror (news image provided below), Liverpool have finalized a deal to secure the Japanese international from Stuttgart.

David Maddock has mentioned that the 30-year-old defensive midfielder has traveled to complete his medical today with the Reds, who will seal the signing for £20million plus add-ons.

The above mentioned fee is a considerable amount for a veteran and the Merseysiders have broken their rule in desperation to improve the No.6 position at the earliest.

It was evident in the opening game against Chelsea that the Reds immediately need a play breaker and they ended up losing key targets, Caicedo and Lavia, to the Blues.

Luring Endo would just be a short-term fix and Klopp must sign a young and quality midfielder to replace Henderson and Fabinho for the long run.

The Asian superstar is the captain of Japan and Stuttgart and has ample experience under his belt. Last term, he not only impressed in the defensive third but also proved to be effective in the offense.

In 33 league starts, the former Urawa Red Diamonds player scored 5 goals and provided as many assists for the German side, who won the relegation play-off against Hamburg to stay in the top division.

Last week, in the first round of the DFB-Pokal, Endo scored a goal in Stuttgart’s 4-0 victory vs TSG Balingen.

Jurgen Klopp won league titles with Dortmund and Liverpool in the presence of Japanese stars, Shinji Kagawa and Takumi Minamino.

Will Wataru Endo prove to be the yet another lucky charm for the German manager? We shall see.