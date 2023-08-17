Liverpool were beaten by Chelsea in the race to lure Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Now, the Reds are set to go head to head with arch rivals, Man Utd, for the signature of Sofyan Amrabat.

The Old Trafford club have been after the Moroccan international for a long time but the Merseysiders have now strongly moved in to hire his services.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Reds have re-established contacts to sign Amrabat from Fiorentina.

The Rome based media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool challenge United and are preparing the assault to secure the 26-year-old defensive midfielder.

The renowned news source claim luring the Atlas Lions star is a clear request from Jurgen Klopp, who has spoken directly with the play breaker.

Fiorentina are asking for a fee of £25.6m (30 million euros) from the sale of their prized asset and the parties are working to find a solution.

It is reported that Amrabat, after some hesitations related to the preferences of his entourage, is ‘convinced to accept the Liverpool’ move.

Man Utd are not completely out of the scene as yet and CdS state they could ‘forcefully return to the race’.

Liverpool had a British transfer record bid accepted for Caicedo and they are only spending around £20million for Wataru Endo. They cannot just rely on a veteran 30-year-old DM and need more depth and quality in the No. 6 position.

Amrabat is a proven quality play breaker, who was without doubt the best holding midfield star at the FIFA World Cup last year.

No one made more recoveries and covered more distance than the Moroccan in Qatar. In your view, should Liverpool bid £25.6m to finally sign him?