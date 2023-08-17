Deal close – Liverpool to sign £30million Atletico Madrid target

Liverpool have offloaded a world class defensive midfielder in the form of Fabinho this summer.

The Brazilian international was our main play breaker under Jurgen Klopp and without him, we would not have won the lot.

To replace the Samba star, the Merseysiders must sign a top class holding midfield star, who is at the peak of his game. Therefore, 30-year-old Endo would not be enough to solve the conundrum.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are closing in to hire the services of Fiorentina star, Sofyan Amrabat.

Earlier in the day, we covered a story from Italy claiming that the 26-year-old midfielder is willing to accept a move to Anfield over Old Trafford.

Moreover, reports from the Netherlands indicate that the Moroccan international is on his way to sign for the Reds.

As per Algemeen Dagblad, neither Man Utd nor Atletico Madrid, Liverpool are on the track to finalize the signing of Amrabat in the coming days.

The news source have mentioned that earlier, the Viola agreed a fee worth £30m with the Hammers, who want to replace Declan Rice but the Atlas Lions star rejected the move.

So, Liverpool would have to splash around £30m to secure the signature of the World Cup 2022 superstar, who helped Morocco earn fourth place in the competition.

Amrabat broke onto the European scene at Utrecht under current Man United boss, Erik ten Hag. So, it would be huge coup for Klopp to get his signing done.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.