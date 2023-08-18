Liverpool remain heavily linked with Mali international and Crystal Palace star, Cheick Doucoure and are expected to submit a bid.

According to Football Insider, the Eagles are preparing to receive an offer from the Merseysiders, who have stepped up the interest in signing the African play breaker this summer.

News – Deal close – Liverpool to sign £30million Atletico Madrid target

The London side want to hold on to their prized asset but have not completely shut the door on his departure. Chairman, Steve Parish, told Sky Sports:

“If people can make offers for your players, there’s nothing you can do about that, and we will look at those offers in light of what’s best for the club.”

“Right now, it’s very, very close to the end of the window. It would have to be something unbelievable for us to even consider doing something, and we would also have to have a ready-made replacement that we think we could go and get.”

As per The Evening Standard, Liverpool will press the hardest to lure the 23-year-old, who would be open to moving to Anfield.

Doucoure was brilliant in his debut Premier League campaign last term and supporters voted him as Crystal Palace’s Player of the Year ahead of impressive stars like Olise and Guehi.

He was rock solid in the defensive midfield role, especially when Roy Hodgson returned and the saved the club from relegation.

The former Lens midfielder was only lured for £21million last year and it could take a fee of around £60million (The Independent) to secure his signature before the deadline.

With just two weeks left in the summer transfer window, should Liverpool bid £60million to sign Cheick Doucoure?