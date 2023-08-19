Liverpool sold 29-year-old, Fabinho, and have secured the signing of 30-year-old, Endo, to replace the Brazilian in the defensive midfield role.

Surely the Reds cannot just rely on the veteran Japanese for the entire campaign and Klopp must further improve the No.6 position.

The Merseysiders need a solid play breaker who can serve the club in the long run and in such a scenario, they are targeting the signing of Chieck Doucoure.

The 23-year-old was one of the most impressive play breakers in the Premier League last term and was named Palace’s Player of the Season by the fans.

Two days ago, The Standard reported a fee of £58million that Chelsea paid to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton could be enough for the Anfield club to lure Doucoure.

However, as per an exclusive report published by Football Insider yesterday, Crystal Palace will accept a bid worth £70million from Liverpool.

The six-time European champions are keen on luring the Mali international and the Eagles are set to ask for the above mentioned price to be met.

Doucoure was solid in the defensive midfield and helped Roy Hodgson’s team keep a clean sheet in their opening day victory against Sheffield United.

Liverpool fans may have all eyes on his performance on Monday night when Palace will collide against north London giants, Arsenal.

Have your say – Should Liverpool bid £70million to sign Cheick Doucoure?