Liverpool registered their first victory of the season by beating Bournemouth in the Premier League at Anfield.

The Reds were brilliant going forward but once again showed vulnerability at the back and must sign another DM and a defender before the closure of the summer transfer window.

The Merseysiders have been linked with Ivory Coast international, Ibrahim Sangare for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Last week, we covered a story via Rik Elfrink claiming Liverpool and Bayern are after the African star and need to activate the £32million (37.5 million euros) release clause to secure his signing.

Renowned journalist, Florian Plettenberg revealed that the German champions are not interested in hiring the services of the PSV Eindhoven play breaker.

However, recent reports coming from Spain indicate the Bavarians are pressing to lure Sangare.

According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich are advancing to sign the 25-year-old from the Eredivisie giants but Liverpool have not given up as yet.

It is reported that Liverpool will seek to submit one last offer to hijack the deal and reinforce the No.6 position for Jurgen Klopp.

In the current campaign, Sangare has made five appearances so far, scored a goal, provided an assist and helped the team keep two clean sheets.

Yesterday, he featured for full 90 minutes as PSV defeated Vitesse 3-1 to move to the top of the league table.

Have your say – Should Liverpool activate the £32million clause to sign Ibrahim Sangare?