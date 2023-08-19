Liverpool have moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Sofyan Amrabat, as per the latest reports going on in Italy.

According to La Repubblica (via Viola News), Liverpool are preparing a decisive offer which would be good enough to make Fiorentina say yes.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree discount fee to sign £100,000 a week player before deadline – Report

Last week, German manager, Jurgen Klopp, called the Moroccan international and explained him the role he will play at Anfield.

Amrabat appreciated the interest from the Reds and understand he is not a priority for Man Utd, who have only wasted time in the summer transfer window and have not met Fiorentina’s request.

The news source have mentioned that the Serie A side want 30 million euros (£25.6million) from the sale of the Atlas Lions play breaker.

If the asking price is not met, the Viola will be happy to keep the player even though his current deal in Florence will expire next year.

As per another Italian source, La Nazione (via Labaro Viola), Liverpool appear to be the only concrete option for the 26-year-old midfielder.

It is reported Amrabat has been waiting for the Old Trafford club to make an offer for over two months but the feeling is that it will never arrive as they cannot invest £25.6million.

On the other hand, Liverpool have the funds. They recently sold Henderson and Fabinho to earn around £52million and only spent £15.5million to sign Endo.

Not to forget, the Reds saw mammoth bids turned down for Caicedo and Lavia before opting to lure the Japanese defensive midfielder.

Have your say – Should they offer £25.6million to sign Sofyan Amrabat?