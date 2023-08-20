If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are closing in to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

In the Netherlands, AD indicated the Reds are close to luring the Moroccan international, moreover, in Italy, Corriere dello Sport revealed the midfielder has accepted a move to Anfield.

Now, reports coming from Spain also suggest that the player will eventually leave Fiorentina to move to Liverpool.

According to Catalan source, Nacional, Barcelona have been after the Atlas Lions star to replace Sergio Busquets but he is one step away from joining the Merseysiders.

It is reported that Liverpool already have an agreement with Amrabat and are moving towards completing his signing.

For weeks, Manchester United have been interested in hiring the African midfielder but he has ended the negotiations with the Old Trafford outfit.

All that is left is for Jurgen Klopp’s team to reach an agreement with Fiorentina and reports in Italy have claimed they are preparing a decisive bid (La Repubblica via Viola News) to sign the £26million-rated play breaker.

The above mentioned fee should be considered as a massive bargain for Amrabat who was one of the best players at the FIFA World Cup last year.

Yesterday, Fiorentina defeated Genoa 4-1 away from home to kick start their new Serie A campaign and the Moroccan defensive midfielder had to warm the bench the entire game.

So, it is also an indication that he is closing in on an exit from Florence. For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.