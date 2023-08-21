If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are in talks with not one but two midfielders to reinforce the squad.

The Reds have already bought three midfielders in the form of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Endo but they have offloaded five, so the department must be further reinforced this summer.

News – Deal close – Liverpool have agreement to sign £26million Barcelona target

In such a scenario, Liverpool have moved in to sign Dutch international, Ryan Gravenberch, and Mali international, Cheick Doucoure.

According to The Mail, the Merseysiders have held productive talks to lure Gravenberch, who wants to play more after warming the bench last term with Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old can effectively play in the No.6 and No.8 roles and has the qualities to finally replace compatriot, Gini Wijnaldum, at Anfield.

As per reports in the German media (Bild), the Bavarians would be ready to do business with the Anfield club if they are willing to offer £30million for the former Ajax boy.

After only starting three games in the Bundesliga last season, he has moved from third to fourth choice midfielder this season after the arrival of Konrad Laimer.

On the other hand, Simon Jones claims that Liverpool have also moved and held talks to sign Doucoure from Crystal Palace.

The African star is a natural defensive midfielder, who likes to tackle and break play. He had a fantastic debut campaign in England last term but will cost a lot.

As per a recent story covered by The Independent, it could take an offer worth £60million to hire the player from the Eagles.

In your opinion, who should Jurgen Klopp secure to improve things in the center of the park?