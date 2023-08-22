Liverpool have been linked with multiple defensive midfielders since offloading the likes of Fabinho and Henderson.

To replace the Samba star at Anfield, the Reds have mainly wanted to lure compatriot, Andre Trindade, from Fluminense.

If reports in the South American media are anything to go by then Liverpool are prepared to offer £26m to sign the player this summer but the Tricolor have decided to keep him at least until the end of the campaign.

As per Globo Esporte, to hire the 22-year-old play breaker in the current transfer window, Liverpool indicated they are willing to offer 30 million euros (£26m).

However, the Merseysiders have not formalized their bid because Fluminense made it clear they have no plans to sell their prized asset until the campaign concludes in December.

The Brazilian side’s dream is to win the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history and they will face Olimpia in the first leg of the quarter finals on Thursday night.

It is reported that the desire to win the continent’s biggest prize is so great that Fluminense have turned down a record sale worth £26m for Andre, who is one of the most important players for manager, Fernando Diniz.

The youngster’s current deal will expire in December 2026 and Liverpool can perhaps force a deal by paying the release clause of (£34m) 40 million euros (Terra).

Jurgen Klopp has already lured veteran Endo to reinforce the DM position but the 30-year-old Japanese midfielder is mainly a short-term fix.

In your view, should Liverpool sign a young play breaker to further strengthen the department this summer or wait for the January transfer window to sign Andre?