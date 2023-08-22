Liverpool have been linked with Moroccan international and Fiorentina star, Sofyan Amrabat, and there is a latest twist in the saga.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Viola are tired of waiting and have given the midfielder and the suitors the ultimatum.

There is a doubt that the African star will stay in Florence and the doubt will turn into a reality if no one ends up meeting the asking price.

The Rome based media outlet have mentioned Liverpool may still be thinking about signing Amrabat, on the other hand, Ten Hag has been interested in luring the player to Man United.

However, the interest from the Reds or the Red Devils ‘must turn into a solid offer between now and Friday’ for the deal to be completed.

Initially, Fiorentina were asking for a fixed fee of 30 million euros, however, now, the fee has been lowered and the Moroccan can be lured for an initial price of 25 million euros (£21.3m).

The Italian side have made Amrabat clear they do not want a repeat of the transfer situation they faced in January and want his future resolved this week.

‘Whoever presents’ the money within time will be able to hire his services. So, Liverpool have to pay £21.3m plus bonuses by Friday to seal the signing of the Atlas Lions star.

The Serie A star was one of the best midfielders at the FIFA World Cup last year. He made the highest number of recoveries and covered the most distance in Qatar.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to seal his signing this week?