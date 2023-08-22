Liverpool remain linked with Ryan Gravenberch and reports indicate they are ready to agree personal terms with the midfielder.

According to The Mirror, the Merseysiders have already tabled a contract offer to hire the services of the Dutch international this summer.

News – Liverpool prepared to offer £26m to sign £34m midfielder – Decision made

The news source have mentioned that even Manchester United have offered terms to the player, who can be lured for a fee of £22million.

Gravenberch left Ajax to join Bayern Munich for just £16million, he is just 21 and the Bavarians should seek for a decent profit to sell a multi-million pound asset like him.

As per famous German source, Bild, the Bundesliga champions would like a fee of £30million from the sale of the Oranje midfielder.

The former Eredivisie star already earns a gross salary of £200,000 a week and takes home £100,000 after tax and back in May, The Mirror revealed the figures would be no issue for Liverpool.

Gravenberch was an unused substitute in the DFL-Supercup final vs RB Leipzig and in the opening Bundesliga contest against Werder Bremen.

He lost his place in the Netherlands squad for the FIFA World Cup after warming the bench at the Allianz and fears he may be ignored by the national team for the European Championships next year if the situation does not change.

So, he must leave Bayern this summer. Erik ten Hag may have an edge over Jurgen Klopp in this transfer saga. The youngster excelled at Ajax under the current Man Utd boss and may prefer to reunite with him at Old Trafford over a move to Anfield.

For the latest updates, watch this space.