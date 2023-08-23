Liverpool remain heavily linked with Andre Trindade and the Brazilian international has secured personal terms of a contract to sign for the Merseysiders.

Yesterday, we covered a report (via Globo) claiming the Reds are prepared to offer 30 million euros to lure the player but Fluminense have turned down the record sale and want him to take part in the Copa Libertadores.

As per Emmanuel Luiz, Andre is pressing to join Liverpool and has already agreed personal terms with them.

The South American journalist told TheRedMenTV:

“The player said to Fluminense, the situation today – I called some guys close to Andre – and they said to me, Andre said to Fluminense ‘I want to go to Liverpool, I want to go, I have personal terms agreed’.”

That’s fine but what Fluminense said [was] we are not going to say right now because of the Copa Libertadores, that we already know. So Andre said ‘I’m going to talk to them [the Reds].”

The Brazilian team are virtually out of the Serie A title race as they are 14 points behind leaders, Botafogo, after 20 games.

As per ESPN, the Reds want to sign 22-year-old before the transfer deadline ends next week. However, Fluminense’s main focus is to win the Copa Libertadores and for that, they need Andre, who is one of the best players in the squad.

The situation can change if they end up getting knocked out of the competition. The Tricolor will face Olimpia in the last eight.

The first leg will be played tomorrow night and the second leg will be played on August 31. On the other hand, the summer transfer window will shut down on 1st September, 11 pm UK time.

So, if Fluminense are eliminated from the continent’s biggest competition, they may fulfil Andre’s wish to join Liverpool.

Not to forget, the Anfield club have the option of forcing the move by activating the 40 million euros release clause.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.