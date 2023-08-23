Liverpool have recently signed Wataru Endo to strengthen their defensive midfield position but is the Asian star good enough to replace a world class No.6 in the form of Fabinho?

Jurgen Klopp should look to further reinforce the midfield and the name of Joao Palhinha has been on the radar for some time.

Alan Hutton, has backed the Portuguese international to use “power” to force leave Fulham and secure a move to Liverpool.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender told Football Insider:

“They’ve (Liverpool) put out there that they’ve got money to spend after missing out on Moises Caicedo. It could cost them £80million or more, it’s a lot of money, and Fulham know that they’re desperate for that position to be strengthened so they can really ask what they want.”

“They’ve got the player under contract, so I think moving forward it will be difficult for Liverpool depending on what the player says.”

“Sometimes players have got power and if they want to leave they can hand in a transfer request. All this I’m not saying that’s going to happen, but those avenues is something that Palhinha can go down, so we’ll wait and see how it develops.”

The 28-year-old play breaker won multiple titles with Sporting CP in Portugal before moving to the Premier League last year.

He proved to be one of the best defensive midfielders in England and has the quality to reinforce the Liverpool squad.

Palhinha spent majority of the pre-season on the treatment table due to a shoulder injury but has recently returned to action. Last weekend, the Seleccao midfielder featured for 23 minutes as a second half substitute vs Brentford. The Bees won the contest 3-0.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £80million to sign Joao Palhinha?