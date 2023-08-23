Liverpool and Manchester United are heavily linked with Sofyan Amrabat, who has until Friday to get himself a move away from Fiorentina.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then after losing out to Chelsea for Lavia and Caicedo, the Reds may suffer another transfer blow as Amrabat could end up moving to Old Trafford.

News – Liverpool ready to agree contract to sign £30million star – Offer made

As per a story recently covered by 90min, Man Utd have agreed personal terms of a contract to lure the Moroccan international this summer.

Further blow to Liverpool is that the Red Devils have also provisionally agreed a fee worth £29million with Fiorentina to secure the signing.

The only major concern for Erik ten Hag is that he first needs to offload midfielders present in the current squad to sign Amrabat.

The Atlas Lions star was easily the best defensive midfielder at the FIFA World Cup. He stopped European giants like Croatia, Belgium, Portugal and Spain from scoring in Qatar.

Moreover, he was a key member of the Viola side that reached the final of the UEFA Conference League in the last campaign.

At the moment, United’s first choice holding midfielder is 31-year-old Casemiro, on the other hand, Liverpool have recently signed 30-year-old Endo to be their main play breaker in the center of the park.

Both the north-west giants need a DM who is in his peak years. Who will end up signing Sofyan Amrabat? Only time will tell.