Liverpool remain interested in signing Andre Trindade in the current transfer window but Fluminense are adamant and do not want to sell.

Earlier reports coming from Brazil have indicated that the 22-year-old has agreed personal terms to join the Reds.

News – Fee lowered – Liverpool have to seal £21.3m signing by Friday – Report

However, Lance have revealed there is no agreement between the Reds and Andre in relation to the contractual terms.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders moved in with an offer worth 30 million euros to lure the Selecao play breaker.

However, it was turned down by the Brazilian Serie A side, who have a long term contract with the player and a clause of £34million (40 million euros).

Lance claim that in the January transfer window, it is expected that Andre will be sold for even less than 30 million euros.

Still, Fluminense believe the presence of the young midfielder is immensely important for the team to win the unprecedented Copa Libertadores trophy.

To sum it all up, either Liverpool should wait for the winter window or they must try activating the release clause of £34million to sign the player before the summer transfer deadline ends on Friday, next week.

Have your say – Do you think Jurgen Klopp should add another defensive midfielder after signing Wataru Endo or is the Japanese international good enough to regularly feature in the No.6 role this season?