Deal agreed – Versatile attacker secures Liverpool move

Liverpool have been linked with 16-year-old attacking playmaker, Trey Nyoni, for some time and have now completed his signing.

A few weeks back, the teenage sensation confirmed on his Instagram account that he is leaving the Foxes after more than a decade.

The youngster stated:

“I am grateful to all the players and staff at the club who have helped me develop over the past 10 years and I wish nothing but success to everyone at the club”

A few hours back, Nyoni himself revealed he has secured a move to Liverpool by posting a picture of holding the No.8 LFC shirt on Insta (image below).

Renowned Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, also confirmed the English starlet has completed his move to Anfield.

Nyoni can effectively feature in the attack and in the midfield but mainly, he likes to feature in the No. 10 role behind the striker.

In the 2022-23 campaign, the youngster featured in 15 appearances in all competitions for Leicester’s youth side and directly contributed in 3 goals.

Primarily, he played in the CAM position but also featured in the CM, LW and CF roles at times. Let’s hope he turns into a star for the club in near future.