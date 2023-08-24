Deal agreed – Liverpool secure player with high ceiling – Report

Liverpool have completed the signing of 16-year-old central defender, Amara Nallo, from West Ham United.

According to The Mirror, the Merseysiders have lured the teenage sensation to improve the academy. The player himself confirmed the transfer on his Instagram account.

Former West Ham center forward, Cartlon Cole, who is the coach of the U-16 Hammers side highly rates Nallo. He stated:

“I would describe Amara as a Rolls Royce of a centre-back. He has a great left foot and is elegant when he moves with the ball. He can play the ball with both feet and has been working on his heading as well. He’s a player who has a high ceiling.”

The question is, will he be a hit at Anfield?

Jurgen Klopp is one of the best managers in the world and he is renowned for promoting and nurturing young and talented players throughout his career.

Under his guidance, at Borussia Dortmund, no fewer than 12 academy players earned their debuts, including Mario Gotze, who went on to score the winning goal in the final of the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

On the other hand, 30 academy players have made their first team debuts for Liverpool thanks to Klopp (Planet Football).

So, if Nallo is talented and continues to work hard, then he should soon get the chance to feature for the senior side.

For now, Liverpool need an established defender to reinforce things at the back. In your view, who should the Reds lure before the closure of the summer transfer window?