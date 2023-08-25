Liverpool offloaded senior midfielders like Milner, Ox, Keita, Henderson and Fabinho and have replaced them with Mac Allister, Szobozlai and Endo to reinforce things in the center of the park this summer.

The Reds still need to strengthen the first team but it seems, for now, they are focusing on improving the youth squad.

The Merseysiders have already completed the signings of two 16-year-old starlets in the form of Trey Nyoni (midfielder) from Leicester and Amara Nallo (defender), from West Ham United.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool have now submitted an offer to sign 15-year-old playmaker, Samuel Inacio.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, the Anfield club have made an official offer to lure the attacking midfielder from Atalanta.

The Italian news source have mentioned that the six-time European champions are moving with conviction to secure the signing of the talented boy to improve their academy.

Inacio is the son of former Brazilian forward, Joao Batista Inacio, commonly known as Pia, who played for multiple Italian clubs including, Atalanta and Napoli.

Samuel made his debut for the Under-15 Italian national team last year, made 7 starts and directly contributed in 8 goals (7 goals and 1 assists).

Moreover, a few days ago, he made his debut for the Under-16 side and scored in the 3-1 victory against England while mainly playing as a center forward.