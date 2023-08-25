Liverpool are linked with a number of center backs and the latest name in the lime light is that of Piero Hincapie.

The Merseysiders conceded on regular intervals in the last campaign (47 goals) and even this season, they have been vulnerable at the back.

In the opening two Premier League games, Jurgen Klopp’s men have faced no fewer than 23 shots (The Athletic).

To make matters worse, the German manager has revealed there are doubts about the presence of Ibrahima Konate in the all important clash against Newcastle United this Sunday.

So, Klopp may have to turn to Gomez or Matip again and the defense must be improved before the window closes next week.

According to Ben Jacobs, Hincapie would be ready to agree a move to Liverpool. The renowned journalist stated (Last Word on Spurs):

“I’m told that, if it is to be a Premier League club, at the moment, the player would love Liverpool but Liverpool are not necessarily sold and West Ham, who have missed out on Harry Maguire, are still another club to watch,”

As per Bild, Klopp is keen on signing the defender but it would take a ‘immoral’ offer to get his signing done.

The famous German media outlet have mentioned that the 21-year-old defender’s current contract with Bayer Leverkusen will expire in 2027 and a fee 70 million euros (£50.9million) will be needed to hire him this summer.

Hincapie started 27 games in the Bundesliga last term and helped Xabi Alonso’s team keep nine clean sheets.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £50.9million to secure his signing?