Liverpool are keen on signing Ryan Gravenberch before the closure of the winter transfer window and the latest reports indicate the Reds have even submitted a bid.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Liverpool made an offer worth £41.2m (48 million euros) to lure the Dutch international from Bayer Munich.

News – Liverpool submit offer, move with conviction to secure playmaker signing – Report

The Italian news source have mentioned that the 21-year-old central midfielder has already made it clear he wants to leave the Allianz this summer.

The German champions paid around 18.5 million euros to sign Gravenbech from Ajax last year.

By making a bid worth 48 million euros, Liverpool have offered the Bundesliga club the chance to earn a profit of around 29.5 million euros (£25m) for a player, who only started three games in the league last season.

However, the Bavarians have still turned down the move made by the Anfield side as they have decided to hold on to the Netherlands international.

After spending an entire season warming the bench, things have not changed for the Oranje midfielder even this season.

So far, Gravenberch has not featured for even a single minute in the current campaign (two games) and in all fairness, he must use force to leave by putting in a transfer request.

Another season like the last one would largely increase the chances of him missing the next year’s European Championships with the national side.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.