Cheick Doucoure is linked with a move away from Crystal Palace and Liverpool are heavily interested in signing him.

If the latest reports in the British media (news image provided below) are anything to go by then the Reds want to lure the Mali international and have the funds to complete the signing.

According to a story covered by The Mirror yesterday, the Merseysiders have been after the African defensive midfielder for weeks and have made contact to sign him.

Ryan Taylor has mentioned that the Eagles are preparing to receive big-money moves for their prized asset and Liverpool are ‘armed with plenty of cash’ to afford the deal.

As per today’s version of Evening Standard, Jurgen Klopp’s team want to sign Doucoure but will have to splash an amount of £70million to get the deal over the line.

Dom Smith claims Palace do not want to lose the 23-year-old this summer and believe the asking fee of £70million should be enough ward off interest from the Anfield club.

Last year, the midfielder left Lens in a deal worth £21million to join the London based side, who now want a mammoth profit from his sale.

Doucoure was voted Palace’s Player of the Season last term ahead of Eze and Olise, who have been linked with Man City and Chelsea.

Roy Hodgson’s team were able to agree a new contract with Olise but will they be able to hold on to Cheick Doucoure? Only time will tell.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £70million to secure the signing?