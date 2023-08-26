Liverpool may have a serious chance of signing Ryan Gravenberch before the closure of the summer transfer window.

As per 90min, the talks are at an advanced stage with Bayern Munich as the Reds are eager to lure the Dutch midfielder to strengthen things in the center of the park.

The news source have mentioned that the Bavarians initially wanted to hold onto the 21-year-old but the stance is now softening.

Today, Football Insider have revealed the German club are now preparing for the departure of £30million-rated star and have already targeted a replacement.

It is reported that the Bundesliga giants are plotting a move to sign Portuguese international and Fulham play breaker, Joao Palhinha, to replace Gravenberch

As per famous German journalist, Christian Falk, the Merseysiders are leading the race to lure the former Ajax man from Bayern. He stated:

“He (Gravenberch) will choose the club that shows him he’ll get playing time. I think Klopp is a very good guy to pursue people, so, at the moment, I would see Liverpool being at the front in this race.”

“If Liverpool get concrete, this transfer could happen really fast.”

Klopp has already lured a veteran defensive midfielder in the form of Endo, who is hard working and likes to tackle. However, he is not renowned for his passing.

Gravenberch has got the ability to pass accurately and can maintain possession under pressure like compatriot and Anfield legend, Gini Wijnaldum.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £30million to sign him?