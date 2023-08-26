After signing three midfielders, Liverpool are still looking to reinforce things in the center and the name of Manu Kone is once again in the lime light.

Back in June, Christian Falk reported that the Merseysiders are interested in luring the 22-year-old midfielder from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Now, the famous German journalist, who is the Head of Football for Bild/Sport Bild, has claimed that the Bundesliga club expect Liverpool to submit an offer soon.

Falk believes his signing can now be secured for a discount of £13million (15 million euros). He stated:

“I heard Gladbach is also expecting an offer from Liverpool soon because, after his injury, he’s become cheaper”

“Before a suitor would have to pay about €50m, now you can get him (Kone), perhaps, for about €35m. So it’s up to Liverpool to make the next move.”

The youngster is mainly a play breaker but he also has the ability to take people on and beat them.

Last year, among defensive and central midfielders, Kone completed the highest number of dribbles in the continent’s top five leagues (Squawka).

Unfortunately, in the Under-21 European Championships two months ago, he suffered a serious knee injury and is still recovering.

Jurgen Klopp has added Wataru Endo to reinforce the No.6 position but the Asian star is not a long term fix and definitely not an ideal replacement for 29-year-old Fabinho, who is one of the best DMs in the world.

The German manager must sign a young and versatile midfielder to replace the Samba star, who moved to Al-Ittihad this summer.

In your view, should Liverpool offer 35 million euros to finally sign Manu Kone?