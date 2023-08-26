Liverpool still need a proven quality regista to improve their midfield department and a former Red has tipped them to lure a top Spaniard.

David James has talked about a number of midfielders who can reinforce the Anfield side but believes that based on statistics, Martin Zubimendi would be the best signing.

In an interview with GGRecon, the 53-year-old retired shot stopper stated:

“Speaking of midfielders that they should consider a move for, I accessed a football data site and looked at a number of the midfielders Liverpool were linked with and compared their stats, but it was actually Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad who came up with the best statistics for that position”

“With Liverpool losing a lot of players this summer, I feel confident in saying that they still need to replenish their squad and somebody like Zubimendi, who’s 24 years old, is unlikely to cost too much and has all the qualities you need in that position.”

The Spanish international has also been on the radar of Manchester United, who are also looking to reinforce things in the center.

His current contract with Sociedad will expire in 2027 and they will only sell him if the release clause of £51.5million (60 million euros) is met (Mundo Deportivo via The Faithful MUFC).

In the 2019-20 campaign, Zubimendi was made to appear in his first ever Copa Del Rey game, that too in the final vs Athletic Bilbao. He impressed big time as Sociedad went on to win the contest 1-0.

Last season, the single capped star started 35 games in the La Liga, helped the team keep 13 clean sheets and also managed to directly contribute in 4 goals (1 goal and 3 assists). He was part of the La Roja squad that won the UEFA Nations League in June.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £51.5million to sign Martin Zubimendi?