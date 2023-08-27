£70m star prepared to agree Liverpool move, Reds intent – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Cheick Doucoure for weeks and have already made contact with Crystal Palace to hire his services.

The Eagles are demanding an enormous fee of £70m for their prized asset, still, the Reds are intent on signing him.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Mali international is a priority target at Anfield.

Liverpool are eager to lure him despite the mammoth valuation of £70m. The good news for the Merseysiders is that even Doucoure is willing to agree a move to Anfield.

The 23-year-old star has featured for full 90 minutes in each of three Premier League games for Hodgson this season and David James was particularly impressed by his performance against north London giants, Arsenal, last week.

The former shot stopper told GGRecon:

“I couldn’t really remember Arsenal going through the middle of midfield during the game and that was largely due to Doucoure’s level of performance in midfield for Crystal Palace.”

“When you consider what Liverpool need in that defensive midfield role, then Doucoure could be a good fit.”

Under the management of Jurgen Klopp, Henderson was a pressing machine and Fabinho was a top class play breaker cum deep lying playmaker.

After selling the duo to Saudi Arabia this summer, the Reds have only lured a veteran in the form of Endo to strengthen the defensive midfield position.

They must splash the cash to lure a quality and young holding midfield star. In your view, should Liverpool offer £70m to sign Cheick Doucoure?