Liverpool have been heavily linked with Ryan Gravenberch and recent reports even indicated that the Reds are favorites and in advanced talks to sign him from Bayern Munich.

However, Manchester United may have a trump card that can help them lure the Dutch international in the summer transfer window.

As per today’s version of Bild (news image provided below), Thomas Tuchel is looking to sign a defensive midfielder before the deadline ends on Friday evening.

The German manager considers Kimmich, Goretzka and Laimer ‘more as an eight, not as a classic six’. In such a scenario, the Bavarians are looking to lure Scott McTominay on loan from Man Utd.

In return, the renowned media outlet have mentioned that Bayern could offer Ryan Gravenberch on loan to the Red Devils as he is not happy with his playing time at the Allianz.

The Bundesliga champions still believe the 21-year-old has a future at the club, therefore, they do not wan to sell him on a permanent basis.

The former Ajax midfielder, who was lured for 20 million euros, has been a long-term target at Anfield and is valued at around £30million (Football Insider).

Man Utd have already rejected a £30million bid from West Ham United for McTominay but the idea of getting Gravenberch, who excelled under Ten hag in the Netherlands, could be intriguing.

Like Liverpool, the Old Trafford outfit also face a massive midfield conundrum after losing new signing, Mason Mount, to a hamstring injury.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.